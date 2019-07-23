5 Things To Do

TOUR
Visit the historic buildings and corrals of Historic Canoa Ranch and enjoy the exhibits of the people of Canoa on July 27, 8:30 a.m. All ages; free with membership, non-member $5. Online registration required: www.pima.gov/canoaranch, CanoaRanch@pima.gov or 520-724-5375.
CONCERT
The Manhattan Dolls take the stage at 6 p.m. July 26, at The Shoppes at La Posada Concerts in the Courtyard. Check out their music from WWI through the ’50s. Free concert, bring food bank donations!
EXHIBIT
Veterans show their work at the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild exhibit July 25 through Aug. 25 at the SAWG Art Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway Blvd., #240, Tucson, Thursday-Sundays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Reception, awards July 27, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
CHECKUP
Free blood pressure check at Friends In Deed, 8:30-10:30 a.m. July 30, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. While you’re there, check out all the other programs they have.
MUSIC
The Desert Tenors — Dennis Tamblyn, Matt Holter and Chach Snook — are joined by classical soprano Heather Stricker and a full band for music ranging from spirituals to Billy Joel, patriotic music and musicals at 7 p.m. July 31 at the Community Performance and Art Center. Tickets $20 in advance, www.performingartscenter.org.