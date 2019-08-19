5 Things To Do

MEDITATION
Join an introduction to meditative topics, followed by group meditation, at the free Tuesday Meditation/Mindfulness and More on Aug. 27, 4 to 5 p.m. at the Joyner-Green Valley Public Library, 601 N. La Cañada Drive. 520-600-3914.
EXHIBIT
Come view paintings by Southwest Ten and Sky Islanders at the Extravaganza 2 show on display daily through Aug 30 at the Community Performance & Art Center, 1250 W. Continental Road. 520-399-1750.
SOCIAL
All are welcome at the free Friday Social to enjoy the “Magical Music,” featuring Roy Kenny, plus light refreshments on Aug. 23, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., at Friends In Deed, 301 W. Camino Casa Verde. 520-520-625-1150.
LUNCH
All are welcome to come enjoy great food, good company and fun at the free S.O.U.L. Lunch on Aug. 22, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, 555 S. La Cañada Drive. 520-625-2612.
NATURE
Join naturalist Jeff Babson for Wondering About the Wild Things, “Frogs and Toads: Nighttime Vocalists,” on Aug. 23, 7 to 9 p.m., at Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Online registration required: www.pima.gov/canoaranch