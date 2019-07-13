Sit and sip a cool ice cream float or your favorite frothy latte as the sun starts to set on six free Friday night Concerts in the Courtyard at The Shoppes at La Posada.
From July 19 through Aug. 23, you can enjoy a lively atmosphere and a variety of musical entertainment close to home while meeting new friends and neighbors in this comfortable setting.
Mary Fisher may have retired as manager at Posada Java, yet she’s fully involved in scheduling an eclectic lineup of musicians for two annual series of Concerts in the Courtyard.
The six free concerts this summer will benefit the Community Food Bank — Amado and Green Valley. Consider donating cash or canned or packaged nutritious food items.
• July 19: The lively Jukebox Junqies, led by vocalist Patty Guzman and the band of four musicians, opens the summer concert season with music to make you move in your seat, in front of the stage or out in the courtyard.
• July 26: The Manhattan Dolls, who quickly became Concerts in the Courtyard favorites, will entertain with a lively new performance, “Dolls Through the Decades.”
“We’ll start in the World War I era, working through the 1910s and '20s into the World War II era of the 1930s and '40s. Then get ready for a party as we rock to popular tunes from the 1950s and 60s! You’ll hear ‘When the Saints,’ ‘Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy’ and ‘Stop! In the Name of Love’ for a variety of memorable songs from years gone by,” said Heather Stricker, The Manhattan Dolls CEO.
• Aug. 2: The Old Pueblo Bluegrass Band is new to the concerts and will bring its individual style of traditional bluegrass with Barry Schade on upright bass, Reid Griffin on guitar, and Bob Frankot on fiddle blending a bit of jazz with some western swing and swing jazz from the 1930s and '40s.
“The audience will be in for a pleasant surprise around every turn. We’ll offer anything from traditional bluegrass by the 'Father of Bluegrass' Bill Monroe to Glenn Campbell, John Denver, Arlo Guthrie and maybe even a little Nat King Cole thrown in,” Griffin said.
He’ll also plug in some fun historical facts about select tunes involving the audience, while Frankot masterfully plays the fiddle and Schade’s harmony singing creates a smooth musical groove for this trio’s first Concerts in the Courtyard engagement.
• Aug. 9: Come welcome and listen to Johnnie and the Rumblers, also new to this musical lineup. The seasoned vocal trio from Tucson includes Bill Halstead on bass guitar, Keith Leon on drums, and Johnnie Molina on guitar. They’ll perform oldies by Elvis, Santana, Motown and the Beach Boys, plus contemporary country music, some waltzes, blues and some line-dancing music.
• Aug. 16: The George Howard Band brings 40 years of experience playing a mix of Motown, jazz, rock, and rhythm and blues. The guys in the band invite the audience to shimmy, shake, tap and clap from their seats or get up and dance to show off their style.
• Aug. 23: Music colleagues at Continental School, Joe Ferguson and Seth Murzyn have connected with other musicians to offer an entertaining final summer season concert. You’ll enjoy an evening of swing, jazz, blues and pop, including “All of Me,” “Ain’t No Sunshine When She’s Gone,” “Chicago” and other familiar favorites.
