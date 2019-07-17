In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 launch and lunar landing this month, here's a look at some out-of-this world tales and films for your reading and viewing pleasure!
SPACE FLICK PICKS
“2001: A Space Odyssey”
A 1968 classic directed by Stanley Kubrick, and starring Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood, plus H.A.L. the super computer! A monolith appears on the Earth's surface, and drives humanity’s evolution from primitive creatures to beings capable of space flight and embarking on an unforgettable interstellar quest.
“Apollo 13”
Released in 1995 and directed by Ron Howard. Starring Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton and Kevin Bacon. The crew of Apollo 13 faces unexpected challenges when their spacecraft is damaged on their way to the moon, threatening their survival.
“Interstellar”
On the big screen in 2014, and directed by Christopher Nolan. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. A team of astronauts leave a dying Earth through a wormhole in an attempt to ensure humanity's survival.
“The Right Stuff”
Directed by Philip Kaufman, this 1984 film tells the story of the original Mercury 7 astronauts and their seat-of-the-pants approach to the space program as they fly experimental aircraft during the space race. Starring Sam Shepard, Scott Glenn, Ed Harris, and Lance Henriksen.
“Moon”
Directed by Duncan Jones, this 2009 film stars Sam Rockwell, Kevin Spacey and Dominique McElligott. Astronaut Sam Bell, nearing the end of his three years working alone on a Moon station, sends back parcels that have helped diminish Earth's power issues.
SPACE LIT PICKS
“John Carter of Mars”
By Edgar Rice Burroughs
John Carter’s adventures on Barsoom — the locals’ name for Mars — is written with romanticized imagery and language of 1911 about a man who finds himself transported from Earth, or Jasoom, where he befriends an alien sidekick and falls for a beautiful Martian princess. What’s not to love?
“The Martian”
By Andy Weir
If you’re after less fantasy and more fact, then Weir’s story of a stranded astronaut on Mars is perfect. Filled with numbers, logic and practical solutions, Weir creates a story grounded in a more likely reality with a witty character who engages the reader in his lonely struggle to survive.
“The Currents of Space”
By Isaac Asimov
There are three main series of books Asimov is known for — the robot, galactic empire and foundation — and “The Currents of Space” is the middle book of the middle series and a great way to jump into his vision of humanity after thousands of years of colonization filling every corner of the galaxy with all the social division that eventually arise.
“A Pale Blue Dot”
By Carl Sagan
If you know who Carl Sagan was, it may likely be from “Cosmos: A Personal Voyage,” which aired on PBS in 1980. But Sagan was also a scientist, fiction and non-fiction writer and quite the philosopher. “Pale Blue Dot” follows “Cosmos” with more of Sagan’s thoughtful insights about the environment, religion, origins of life and the possible future for humanity with the inspirational hope for change, which was typical of his messages.
“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”
By Douglas Adams
Sometimes you just want a good laugh and Adams’ witty British humor is the perfect series to do that. The story is about five travelers in the galaxy who find themselves in different ridiculous situations which all flow into a hilariously unforeseen conclusion.