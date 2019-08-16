Yes, the Thomas school buses and Bluebird school buses are back on the road, each one carrying its own special load. Yep, it’s that time of year again, school has started. It’s also time to review the rules and regulations regarding driving in school zones, in the presence of school buses, and the need to be on the lookout for children crossing the streets in and around Green Valley, Madera Highlands and Sahuarita.
The following summarizes key points to driving in a school zone or when you see a school bus on the road. For a complete review refer to the ARIZONA CRIMINAL AND TRAFFIC LAW MANUAL, section 28-797.
The School Zone Special Speed Limit is 15 mph.
A five-sided sign shaped like an old schoolhouse indicates a school zone; drivers need to slow their approach. School crossings are marked with yellow lines. A yellow line marks the center of the roadway in a school zone. Portable “School in Session” signs and speed limit signs are placed in the center of the road.
The MAXIMUM speed from the first sign and past the School Crossing is 15 mph. Drivers can travel the regularly posted speed limit once past the crosswalk or when no sign is out. Drivers are to obey Crossing Guard instructions and come to a FULL STOP when a person is in the crossing. Passing another vehicle in the school crossing is prohibited.
When a school bus is stopped with its alternating flashing red lights and its mechanical stop sign out, children are either entering or leaving the bus. Cars MUST COMPLETELY STOP and STAY STOPPED until the lights stop flashing and the mechanical stop sign is no longer showing. Be VERY ALERT near any stopped school bus because a child may dash out unexpectedly. Drivers must come to a complete stop regardless of their direction of travel.
Those driving in the opposite direction are not required to stop on a divided highway defined as a “roadway separated by a physical barrier, e.g. a fence, median, curbing or separations of pavement.” Roadway striping does not constitute separation.
Arizona Traffic Law Revised Statutes, sec. 28-797 states the Civil Penalties will double for violations when signs (school zone) are posted.
Pay SPECIAL ATTENTION to bus stops where children are waiting for the school bus. They sometimes get too active and can run into the street, and this can be very dangerous.
If you see a child standing alone at a bus pick-up or drop-off, please notify the School District immediately.
Drive safely and pay attention to the buses in Green Valley, Madera Highlands and Sahuarita.