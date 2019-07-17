Young golfers from around the area are given a chance to work on their golfing skills every summer in a program held at the Canoa Ranch Golf Course.
The program is headed up by Canoa Ranch Director of Instruction Jon Vayre.
“This is the 18th Annual Junior Golf Camp I have done in Green Valley. Many students have gone to play high school and college golf,” Vayre said.
Vayre, who has been teaching golf for 34 years, says he enjoys working with the younger golfers.
“The look on the kids faces when they hit good shots are priceless,” he said.