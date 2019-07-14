GV Gardeners: Try neat ideas from local veggie garden

During recent visits to the plots at Desert Meadows Park, a number of noteworthy details about desert vegetable gardening emerged. Following are a few you may find interesting, even if you aren’t a devoted gardener.
Because wildlife shares our space, it is wise to first use a designated “snake stick” to poke through dense foliage around plant bases before putting your hands in. Disturbing a resting reptile is never a good idea! A long bamboo stick, lightweight dowel, or garden hoe will reveal its presence.
Everyone wants to raise tomatoes, but sometimes this is a challenge in our region.
Often the secret is planting the right variety. Among the smaller cherry-types that have proven to be winners here are: Sungold, Nichols, Punta Banda, and Super Sweet 100. For a medium-size tomato, Flamenco and reliable Early Girl are usually available in seed or starter plants. Heat-tolerant and larger Solar Fire and Phoenix are currently being tested at Desert Meadows plots.
Birds often choose to peck a bite out of each tomato. To discourage this, use thin-fiber tulle fabric to cover the plants. Small creatures such as lizards and hummingbirds will not get caught in this fine material, as can occur in regular bird screening. Tulle is available from most fabric stores or online.
Looking for fresh greens that can thrive in summer temperatures, Desert Meadows Park gardeners have planted Purslane, Arugula (heat does produce more bite), and “Malabar” Climbing Spinach (not a true spinach). A first this year is bush sweet potato, a dense purple-leafed variety called “Vardman.” These potatoes should be ready to dig by early September.
In any garden, not all crops are successful. At this site, sweet corn has been planted and cared for three times, each without a harvest … thanks to corn borers. In the past, cucumber beetles have also been problematic; however, they have not been detected recently. Food-bank-designated summer season plants are being grown with organic methods, using only organic-based pesticides and fertilizers.
Desert soil is not generally welcoming to earthworms which can be valuable for aerating and fertilizing the garden. Following are instructions for creating “worm buckets” currently in use here. In a 5-gallon bucket, drill 1/2-inch diameter holes along the sides and bottom. Then in the garden bury the bucket deeply enough for all holes to be under the soil.
Next, in the bucket bottom put a 2-inch layer of soil, compost or manure. Add one scoop of live “red wiggler worms” (available online or from garden suppliers). Now add one handful of vegetable waste (kitchen scraps) plus one handful of shredded paper (for bedding). Keep bucket contents slightly moist and lid on tightly. Replace waste and paper layers weekly.
Worms will go in and out of bucket holes all day, aerating and enriching the surrounding soil, occasionally returning to the bucket to eat. They will also reproduce, adding to the beneficial worm population that encourages fruitful plants in the garden … plus you now have your own home-based worm farm!
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.