GV Gardeners: Texas Ebony trees for the landscape

Recently in the Arid Garden an old, damaged and twisted Acacia tree had to be removed before it fell. For years it had done a superb job of providing partial shade for the many surrounding Trichcocereus cactus. Now a replacement shade source must be provided before the flowering cactus become severely sunburned.
To continue the xeric theme of this garden, a native or desert-adapted tree seems to be the best choice. Among considered options is the slow-growing Texas Ebony (Pithecellobium flexicaule) with its unique ghostly gray, zigzagged branches and deep green leaves. This evergreen matures at 20 feet tall, but can take many years to develop into full size.
The Ebony’s creamy white, puffball-like flowers are produced in dense clusters from May to October. The showy blossoms add a sweet fragrance, especially in still evening air. Large, dark brown, suede-like pods follow and may decorate the tree for months before they fall. Pods are hard, thick and woody, measuring up to 6 inches long. Because of their weight, the many pods do not blow around the yard, but drop directly beneath the tree, making for easy clean-up.
This small tree can be planted in autumn or spring in full or partial sun. It tolerates any soil type providing good drainage. Water every 7 to 10 days for the first year. Although identified as drought tolerant, it is suggested that an established Texas Ebony be watered twice a month in summer; monthly in winter. It is cold hardy to at least 25 degrees, and is not susceptible to pests or disease.
As with many other desert trees, this one tries very hard to become a shrub. When a small tree form is preferred, it is necessary to cut away shoots that, during vigorous growth periods, strive to become branches. The Texas Ebony’s many small sharp thorns can make pruning a challenge.
Birds and other wildlife appreciate this tree’s fortified foliage as an escape from predators. The cactus wren, Arizona’s official state bird, commonly favors a thorny Ebony tree as a safe nesting place.
A native of the tangled thorn forests in the southern Rio Grande River Valley of South Texas and adjacent Mexico, this Ebony has adapted well to our area. Interestingly, the extremely hard Texas Ebony wood is not black as the name would imply, but instead is a deep mahogany-red color.
From a current list of options including Seedless Desert Willow, Desert Museum Palo Verde, Palo Blanco, and Texas Ebony trees, Arid Garden volunteers will select an option that can be put into the cactus bed during the coming autumn planting season. More research will be needed.
Mary Kidnocker is a University of Arizona Master Gardener who lives in the Green Valley area. Her articles are featured weekly.