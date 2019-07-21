Like most European countries, the French did not use surnames until the Middle Ages. People did not venture far from their small villages and everyone usually knew each other. As the villages grew into towns and cities and people moved about more, it became necessary to have a better identification than a first name. The first recorded use of surnames in France was in the A.D. 1000s, but it would be a few centuries before it became common practice.
The first identifiers, which resembled surnames, were Patronymic (father) and Matronymic (mother). The person would be identified by being the son or daughter of so and so, such as John the son of Charles — John Charles. “Fitz” and “de” means “son of” and may be used at the beginning of a surname; Fitz Simon (son of Simon) became Fitzsimmons. Matronymic, using the mother’s first name as a surname, was used only if the father was not known. It was common for surnames in a family to change every few generations because the first name changed.
The occupation-based surname is more familiar to us. In the Middle Ages, occupations were often handed down from generation to generation, thus establishing a surname. Or a person might choose a last name to “market” their occupation — Louis the sheepherder would become Louis Berger (word for sheepherder) and Pierre the bread maker would be Pierre Pain (bread). Common occupation surnames are Page (servant), Mullins (miller), and Bisset (weaver).
Descriptive surnames evolved when it became too confusing with many people in a town with the same surname. People who had distinguishing physical features were identified as such and that became their surname. For example, Henri the young man with a beard might be named Henri Barbe, the French word for beard. The family name continued even when others didn’t have a beard.
Common descriptive surnames are Legrande (a very large person), Roux (red hair or ruddy complexion), LeBlanc (fair complexion), Dupont (living by the bridge), Moreau (dark skin), and Bernard (brave as a bear).
Geographical surnames came about when people began moving from their birth villages and needed an identifying name to describe where they were from. Trust was built on that information. In some cases, the new geographical surname replaced their former surname and often continued for generations.
Common geographical names include the fifth most common surname in France, Dupont (living by the bridge). Chastain (living near chestnut trees), Beaumont (from the beautiful hill), and Marseille from the populated city of the same name, are common French names.
The surname patterns were similar in other European countries and in all of these examples you can see how surnames evolved in spelling from the original.
Tracing a family name to its origin will often take some twists and turns, but it may reveal some interesting facts about the ancestor.
