We recently visited my childhood home in east-central Indiana. While there we shopped at a large Amish market and I was in awe of the myriad of baking ingredients sold in bulk to the area Amish families. The women filled their carts with flours, sugars, molasses, lard, oils, and ingredients needed to bake the desserts passed down from their ancestors.
Raisin Pie or Funeral Pie: In the 18th Century, Amish and Old-Order Mennonite communities of Pennsylvania chose raisins to bake into a Funeral Pie. Rosine (German for raisin) pies could be made several days ahead and were served with the meals prepared for a family after the funeral and during the wake following the funeral. It needed no refrigeration and was also a common gift to show respect for a friend or neighbor.
Shoofly Pie: A sweet crustless dessert named Centennial Cake was first introduced in Philadelphia in 1876. The Amish of the region wanted a sweet that could be eaten with their hands with morning coffee. The Centennial Cake would not work. So bakers stirred the batter into a pie crust then filled it with molasses and a crumb top.
Bakers created two versions of the pie — the wet-bottom pie was made with molasses poured into the shell, which soaked into the crust and resulted in a sticky toffee-like pudding. For the dry-bottom pie, the baker alternated layers of brown sugar crumbs with molasses filling, creating a coffee cake consistency.
There are a few explanations of how the name Shoofly Pie came about. Flies were drawn to the sticky molasses and were shooed away by the baker. Or it could have been named for the Shoofly brand of molasses, popular at that time. The brand was named after Shoofly the Boxing Mule, a circus animal named for the popular song during the Civil War, “Shoo Fly, Don’t Bother Me.”
Fastnachts: The raised, fried doughnut was traditionally served on Shrove Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday. They were made as a way to empty the pantry of lard, sugar, and butter in preparation of fasting during Lent. Popular folklore traces the baking of Fastnachts to the burnt offerings to the Goddess of Spring made by their Swiss ancestors.
The Amish and Old-Order Mennonites, who enjoy their sweets with a mug of boiled or French Press coffee, carry on the baking traditions of their ancestors. The sweets are served in their restaurants and shared in cookbooks. And yes, the Shoofly Pie is very rich and sweet!
