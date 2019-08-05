NATURE
Family Nature Night: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8, Historic Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road. Online registration required: www.pima.gov/canoaranch.
MUSIC
It’s the La Posada Shoppes Concert in the Courtyard series, to benefit the food bank. 6 p.m. Friday; this week: Johnnie and the Rumblers, classic and Blues Rock music between 50s-90s.
FLYING
Aero Club of Arizona meets at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 9 for those who love all things flying. Friends in Deed; 301 W Camino Casa Verde, Green Valley. Info: Don Cassiday, 520-396-3023.
DANCE
Ready to Tango? Argentine Tango meets at 7 p.m. Aug. 12, Anamax Recreation Center; 17501 S. Camino De Las Quintas, Sahuarita. Info: Daniela Pinzon, 520-445-7850.
ASTRONOMY
Astronomy Lecture, 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 14, Historic Canoa Ranch; 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Rd., GV. Online registration required: www.pima.gov/canoaranch.