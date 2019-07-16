July 20 marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. Mark the moment with some of the most popular space movies over the last 50 years.
2001: A Space Odyssey - 1968, directed by Stanley Kubrick. Starring Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood. A monolith appears on Earth, which drives humanity’s evolution from primitive creatures to beings capable of space flight.
Apollo 13 - 1995, directed by Ron Howard. Starring Tom Hanks, Bill Paxton and Kevin Bacon. The crew of Apollo 13 face unexpected challenges on their way to the moon; they’ll have to be creative if they want to survive.
Interstellar - 2014, directed by Christopher Nolan. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. A team of astronauts leave a dying Earth through a wormhole looking for new planets suitable for human life.
The Right Stuff - 1983, directed by Philip Kaufman. Starring Charles Frank, Scott Glenn, Ed Harris and Lance Henriksen. A group of test pilots fly experimental aircraft during the space race.
Moon - 2009, directed by Duncan Jones. Starring Sam Rockwell. Sam Bell nears the end of his time working alone on a station on the moon as he prepares to return to Earth.