E-scooters? Egad!
Strolling down the avenue is no walk in the park these days.
The coming of e-travel in its various and sundry forms has zoomed past city planning and zoning.
Adventure and safety on streets and sidewalks in many places has become a major headache, thanks to an invention which a generation ago would have been laughable:
Electronic scooters.
You would have had to be kidding, back when, to suggest a motorized version of a child’s push-scooter, that little two-wheeled plaything with a platform between front and back wheels.
But here they are — piloted by adults yet — dodging in and out of traffic in streets, around and between walkers on the sidewalk.
Zip, z-zip, z-z-zip.
E-scooters are very much the “in” thing, putting pedestrians out on a limb and sometimes off the curb.
But cities, always money-hungering, figure they can raise revenue by acquiring and renting these things to people who don’t want to walk.
So, for a fee of $1 plus about 15-cents a minute, folks can park their cars somewhere and relive their childhood on the way to work.
The e-scooters are station-based, meaning in theory, you’ll pick one up at one station and drop it off at another.
And no doubt (wink, wink) the honor system will work. Nobody would dream of stealing a scooter for a wild ride across town and then dumping it in a ditch or alley. Or a flea market after a poor paint-job to disguise it.
Why, anyone who’d even think such a thing would probably believe — I don’t know — that some clown might steal a grocery cart and abandon it on a vacant lot someplace. The very idea.
Whatever. Scooters cost between $100 and $500, I’m told, but since taxpayers foot the bill they’re actually free. Right?
They travel approximately 15 mph and so far, they’ve only broken a few bones per collision and rollover. Except for those who wound up permanently embedded in the pavement on the street.
They’re also a lot of fun to ride, apparently, which is why they’ve soared past electric bicycles (which cities have also acquired courtesy of the taxpayers) as a means of not walking.
Someday automobile and truck drivers, as well as pedestrians, might be forced to watch out for motorized tricycles, pedal cars, pogo sticks and little red wagons as the electrified-motor business expands further into childishness.
Why not?
Now, don’t get me wrong, there are electric thing-a-ma-bobs on wheels that we absolutely wouldn’t want to be without. Thank goodness we’ve seen motorized wheelchairs and mobility scooters for the handicapped. They also show up on sidewalks, crosswalks and inside stores.
These inventions have given a blessed freedom to people who really need it.
But whether we simply cannot do without municipally owned e-scooters and e-bikes will probably be decided over time …. and hopefully not in the courtroom, although that would appear unavoidable.
E-travel versus other means of getting from here to there, except by foot or in a car, offers an interesting challenge (and confrontation) in the here-and-now.
Bringing some, unfortunately, to e-ternity.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.