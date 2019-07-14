If you’re bored at times with being metropolitan and suave, you might look back at yesteryear when things weren’t quite so glitzy.
The day is fast approaching when none will be left to tell of a hallowed, one-room, agrarian-gothic structure that meant so much to rural America.
The poet James Whitcomb Riley (1849-1916) called it “that dear old country landmark.”
It was the venerated outhouse, in Riley’s time the backhouse.
Privy. Latrine. Bathroom. Comfort station — though “comfort” would hardly be a word the present generation would choose to describe it.
Nor did past generations, for that matter, think in terms of the place being exactly comfortable.
Because for sure there was no comfort in a 100-yard dash in the middle of the night, especially in cold weather, to avail oneself of the accommodations.
In the little Oklahoma town where I spent my first 10 years, all but a very few homes had the little wooden building out back.
Riley, in his beloved ballad "The Passing of The Backhouse,” pointed out that to reach the little building “hurrying feet a path had made.”
The outhouse was almost always unpainted, and its door sometimes had a crescent-moon shape cut both for adornment and ventilation purposes.
The no-frills interior featured one hole — although two or more were made in upgraded versions.
There was even a private library of sorts, offering last year’s Sears & Roebuck shopping catalog. Or maybe an outdated road atlas. Old newspapers, paper rolls — or in extremely primitive locations, corncobs — served another essential purpose.
A door lock consisted of a small plank that lowered or slid into a slot to ensure seclusion.
Even the best construction could scarcely keep out the wind, a situation that shortened many a visit to the place out behind the barn and toolshed.
We take a lot of modern conveniences for granted, no doubt. But those who ever spent much time in the outhouse appreciate contemporary accommodations all the more.
Just the same, it’s nice to look back on a more rustic time to this most rustic of frame kiosks.
As the poet Riley wrote:
“It’s architecture was a type of simple, classic art. But in the tragedy of life it played a leading part.”
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.