Baseball has turned a corny joke into a new rule and we can only hope it gets picked off base because that’s precisely what it is:
Off base, way off base.
The very idea of stealing first base is so loony you have to wonder what they’ve been smoking in the commissioner’s office.
Believe it or not, on a trial basis in the guinea pig Atlantic League a batter can “steal” first if a pitched ball gets away from the catcher.
Any pitch on any count not caught in flight will be considered a live ball, and a batter may run to first base, similar to a dropped third strike.
That’s the ridiculous rule put in effect for the second half of the independent league’s schedule.
Tony Thomas of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs officially became the first player in baseball history to steal first base on Saturday, July 13, in a game against the Lancaster (Pa.) Barnstormers.
Pitcher Alejandro Chacin lost control of an 0-1 pitch and it sailed to the backstop. In a sane world, the count would have gone to 1-1 but under the nutty new rule, Tony Thomas scampered — legally — to first base.
He would come around to score in an otherwise normal manner.
Major League Baseball and the open-classification Atlantic League (players have progressed through developmental levels of Class A, AA and AAA and are trying to get back to the majors) have entered into a gnarly and nutty arrangement in which the minor league will try experimental rules such as stealing first base.
Other brilliant ideas include electronic ball-and-strike calls, disallowing defensive shifts and moving the pitcher’s rubber back two feet to diminish fastballs — get this — in order to cut down on strikeouts.
The apocalypse is upon us.
Intent is as bad as the unavoidable consequence: More offense.
Baseball has done everything possible to increase run production. The strike zone has shrunk at least in half, the ball has been juiced up, hitters are schooled in a “launch angle” intended to send batted balls over outfield walls and bats have become virtual “whips.”
Forty-six years ago in the American League, a designated hitter replaced the pitcher in the latter’s turn at bat.
Anything for runs.
The path baseball is traveling will someday result in typical scores with boxcar numbers, the czars of the game convinced that’s what the fan wants.
Someday a 71-69 game may be considered a pitcher’s duel.
It’s sad what’s happening to the greatest game in the history of the world. Instead of protecting and preserving it, the lords of baseball are destroying it.
I watched an experimental American Legion game in Tucson once in which the base path direction was reversed. From home plate a batter first ran to third base, then second, then first and then home. It was completely crackers — but no worse than stealing first base.
A close friend and former pro ballplayer and college coach called the rule “insane.” Another friend, a minister in Prescott who’s a devoted baseball fan, quipped: “There will never be another putout recorded in Little League.”
Such a crackpot idea should have been laughed out of the conference room where it was first brought up.
Other sports, most notably basketball and football, now run up numbers like a pinball machine — on the theory that defense is outdated, old fashioned and square.
But baseball is too precious to monkey with.
It’s the National Pastime. And ya gotta be a fool to think stealing first base is cool.
Corky Simpson is a veteran journalist who writes a column for the Green Valley News.