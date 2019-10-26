The 55th Country Fair White Elephant Parade drew huge crowds Saturday. There were close to 100 entries. The categories and winners were: Commercial: Pioneer Health Group; Marching Band: Pride of Nogales; Marching Unit: Nogales Station U.S. Border Patrol; Service: Paws Patrol; Charitable: Posada Life Community Services; Church and Social: United Methodist Church of Green Valley; Special Interest: Continental Elementary School Music Department; Youth Group: San Martin de Porras Catholic Parish.
