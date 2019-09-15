William Robert Short, a resident of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019 at 95 years of age.
William (Bill) was born June 11, 1924 in Coffeen, IL to Nellie Marie (Jones) and William Arthur Short. His family moved to Bellaire, Michigan when he was almost 2 and this is where he lived until he graduated from high school. His sister, Helen Denise Short, preceded him in death at the age of 14 years in 1936.
Bill joined the Navy in 1943, specifically for the pilot training program and was honorably discharged in 1946. After graduating from Western Michigan University in 1947 with a major in chemistry, Bill went on to attend the seminary at Garrett Graduate School of Theology at Northwestern University and graduated in 1951.
While attending a genetics class at Western, he met Elizabeth (Betty) Moerdyk and they married on July 3, 1948. Bill and Betty had five daughters and he is survived by them: Laura Short, Karen Short, Patricia Strenglis, Barbara Short and Nancy Schimke and their spouses, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Betty preceded him in death in 2015.
Bill started his career as a Methodist minister in the Michigan conference serving churches in Glenn, Casco, Decatur, Allegan and Parchment. In 1960, the family moved to Highland Park of Los Angeles, CA, where he served as a minister.
Since he wanted his daughters to have an opportunity to attend college, he decided to leave the ministry in 1962 in order to work in private industry recruiting engineers and scientists for companies in the aerospace industry. The family moved to the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles County and lived there until 1967, when they moved to Grand Rapids, MI and then to Edina, MN in 1969. During this time, Bill sang in church choirs, the Shriner’s Chanters choir, liked to fly his partial-owned airplane and loved to run and to play the piano.
In 1993, Bill and Betty retired and moved to Green Valley, AZ where they continued to enjoy life, activities with friends, church gatherings, and travel.
Bill often said, “when they need a mediocre bass in the celestial choir that is when I will go to heaven.” We hope you’re enjoying singing in the celestial choir, Bill, Dad, Grandpa Bill and Buddy. RIP
A memorial service to celebrate Bill’s life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Green Valley, AZ.
Memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church of Green Valley.