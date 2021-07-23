A storm that rolled through Green Valley and Sahuarita late Thursday left dozens of downed power poles and trees, flooding, debris in the roads and, in the case of one woman, claimed the entire wall of her home.
More rain is forecast for today.
Barbara Tyson said the storm woke her up between 10 and 11 p.m. She heard a loud noise and stepped into her second-floor bathroom.
“There was lightning and I could see there was no wall,” she said.
The entire side block wall of her townhouse on South Mayford Avenue fell over in one piece, pancaking on the ground.
Other damage
Tucson Electric Power said the storm knocked down 48 power poles mostly in two areas — La Canada Drive from just south of Duval Mine Road up to about Anamax Road, and at Old Nogales Highway and Quail Crossing, near the entrance to Quail Creek.
The southbound lanes of La Canada are closed from just south of Duval Mine Road to about Anamax Road. Northbound lanes of La Canada are taking traffic both ways from Hartley to Anamax Road, then both lanes open. Avoid the area.
A TEP spokeswoman said it could take two or three days to replace the mostly wooden power poles, which are along the southbound lanes of La Canada Drive in Sahuarita.
As of Friday morning, 3,200 TEP customers were without power. It was expected to be restored in the next several hours, according to a spokeswoman, though it’s difficult to pinpoint an exact time. Several hundred, mostly in the Duval Mine Road and La Canada area, will be without power for at least 12 hours, she said about 8:30 a.m.
At one point late Thursday, 15,000 TEP customers were without power.
“This is by far one of the biggest storms we’ve had in the area,” TEP spokeswoman Sherri Cadeaux said.
Trico reported no damage or outages in the area.
Ice distribution
TEP said an ice truck will be in the parking lot of Safeway at Continental Shopping Plaza as long as necessary for those who’ve lost power.
Part of the traffic signal at Duval Mine Road and La Canada Drive was brought down in the storm.
Police Chief John Noland said Town of Sahuarita crews and police officers worked through the night to secure areas and deal with other issues, including debris in streets and a couple of vehicles caught when poles fell. Nobody was injured but one vehicle was left overnight right up against power lines on La Canada Drive in Sahuarita.
Water rescues
Green Valley Fire crews rescued a Sahuarita woman about 11:30 p.m. Thursday who tried to drive through high water at Beta Street and the I-19 Frontage Road. At one point, water was to the top of her wheel well and there was water inside the car, a GVFD spokesman said.
“Throughout the night, firefighters towed and bucked up trees along roadways to keep them open,” the spokesman said.
A spokesman for Rural/Metro Fire said they also had one water rescue, at Sahuarita Road and Wilmot Road, about 11 p.m. Thursday. Nobody was injured.
Pima County
Matt McGlone, community outreach coordinator for Pima County’s Office of Emergency Management, said most of the damage the county has been able to assess so far has been on the roads.
“Right now, most of the jurisdictions in Pima County are out using their transportation departments to assess, clear and repair roadways, as needed to get those open and moving safely again,” he said.
“It’s been nothing too much outside the ordinary. We’ll continue to move around resources as needed, and keep an eye on what’s to come,” McGlone said.
Deputy Pedro Lopez with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, said the streets were filled with debris.
“There was a lot of cleanup last night, from what I saw,” he said. “There were a bunch of tree branches out near Abrego Drive, and everything from there this morning has been cleared out,” he said. He’s anticipating more calls, especially more reports of downed trees, as people continue to assess the damage.
Rain gages in Green Valley are reporting .16 inches up to 1 inch of rain over the past 24 hours. One personal gauge in Rancho Sahuarita had 1.25 inches.
Joe Cuffari, program manager for Pima County Regional Flood Control District, reported that the Santa Cruz River peaked at 700 cfs (cubic feet of water per second) near the Tubac area around 10:30 p.m. Cuffari said Green Valley residents can expect to see more heavy water flow in the Santa Cruz River on Friday.
Mark Evans, public information officer for Pima County, advised residents to keep an eye out for road closures and alerts from Pima County throughout the day as another batch of moisture heads our way this evening.
Getting it fixed
Tyson, who lost the wall to her home, was good-natured about it all.
“That’s a real walk-in closet now,” she said as she opened the closet door to reveal the outside.
She has lived in the house three-and-a-half years and said, “I’ve never met so many neighbors before today.”
When the wall came down it took her carport with it. Firefighters propped it up so she could back her truck out, It has minor damage. The spent the night in the house, which appears otherwise undamaged.
Tyson said builders were preparing to put up another townhouse connected to hers. The fencing was up and ground prepared.
"If they'd already put that house up, we wouldn't be here talking right now, she said.