Tom Fitzsimmons, 79, passed away on July 10, 2019, from lifetime health issues. Tom and Louise shared 30 years of marriage together. Born in Los Angeles, he was a brother to Shirley, Mary, Lester and Woody.
He enjoyed sports, such as the 49ers and SF Giants. Also loved spending time and playing with his dog Gypsy, who he is with now.
He will be remembered for his witty humor, his beautiful singing voice, loving personality, and was a very caring and understanding man.
He is survived by wife Louise, son Paul of Tubac, daughter Kimberley in Marin, CA, granddaughter Shaiya, brothers Lester in Texas and Woody in Marin, CA; stepson and daughter Jimmy and Suzanne in CA and their four children, Amber, Korey, Madison and Bailey.
There will be a celebration of life in Marin County, CA, at a later date.
Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.