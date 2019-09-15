The Green Valley News lost a 35-year subscriber on Sept. 8, 2019. Thomas “Tom” M. Tompkins, 93, died after living a full life. Born June 17, 1926, in Stamford, Ct., Tom enlisted in the Navy at age 17 with his mother’s consent, serving in WWII and making a career in the military as a journalist.
He married Regina “Jeannie” D. Sarsfield, a Navy WAVE he met while stationed at Great Lakes Naval Station in 1953. Jeannie credited Tom’s sense of humor, their mutual taste in music and love of dancing for accepting his marriage proposal.
Tom’s career included multiple moves to military bases on the East and West Coasts. After retiring as a lifer from the Navy, Tom became a journalism instructor at the Defense Information School at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indiana. Tom frequently emphasized the importance of reading a newspaper, insisting on getting local and national news. His morning routine included a cup of coffee and the morning paper, a practice he continued throughout his life. Never one to be bored, he encouraged friends to read the paper “to know what’s going on.” A recent visit from GV News Editor Dan Shearer had Tom reminiscing about his own journalism days, a topic he enjoyed sharing.
Tom and Jeannie retired to Green Valley in 1983 to be closer to Jeannie’s twin sister, Rita Byrne. Tom embraced life in the Southwest and was an avid hiker, leading a weekly hiking group on trails all over Southern Arizona for more than a decade with his beloved dog Hooch. He volunteered in the book department at the White Elephant for many years, continuing to praise the thrift store for its generosity. He enjoyed attending Green Valley Stage Band concerts and was a fan of local vocalist Joey Lessa.
Tom discovered a love of painting during retirement and perfected his faux painting skills, turning his house into a log cabin similar to those he saw in Montana and Yellowstone when visiting his son. So unique was his art style, his house was featured twice in local home tours and was highlighted in a newspaper feature story. His painting style morphed into dot painting and his decorated steer and bison skulls were coveted by friends and family.
Tom was preceded in death by Jeannie in Dec. 1999, devoting the remainder of his life to his family and friends. Tom is survived by his four children, Regina (John) Ford, Thomas R. Tompkins, Dan (Jill) Tompkins, and Heidi Tompkins (Kenny Kennedy); six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A private family service is planned in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Posada Life Adult Day Services.