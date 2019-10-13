TERRENCE J. COX

Terrence J. “Terry” Cox passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, surrounded by his wife of 62 years, Elenor, and his three children.
Terry was born on Dec. 18, 1934 in Chicago, Ill., to Joseph and Lauretta Cox so he was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. At the age of 12, he and his family relocated to Tucson, Arizona, where he later attended the University of Arizona, majoring in forestry. This prepared him for a career with the U.S. Forest Service, where he specialized in range management which spanned 42 years.
After retiring from the Forest Service, he continued his career with the Contra Costa water district in California where he worked for 7 years before he and Elenor retired permanently to Green Valley, Arizona.
Terry is preceded in death by his son Michael, brother Dennis, and parents Joe and Lauretta. Survivors include his wife Elenor of Green Valley, son Steve of Dillon, Montana and daughters Nancy of Helena, Montana and Laurie of Phoenix, Arizona, as well as 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
A private service has taken place.