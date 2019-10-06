SARA TURNER

Sara “Sally” Turner, age 82, passed away on Oct. 2, 2019 after fighting a blood cancer for over 10 years. She was born in Mount Pleasant, Iowa and lived there with her parents, Megan and Fred Miller, and her sister Melissa and brother Rhys before moving to Waterloo, Iowa at the age of 13. It was in Waterloo where she met her husband of 61 years, Steve Turner. They were married in 1958 while still in college at the University of Iowa and shortly thereafter had 3 wonderful children, Laura Turner (Carefree, AZ), Brad Turner (Kauai, HI) and Amy Turner Hajduk (Green Valley, AZ).
Sally had an incredible smile and laugh which immediately put people at ease. Add in her sharp mind and it was no wonder she was very successful and well liked as the Public Relations Director at the Waterloo Community Schools and was named the Waterloo Citizen of the year in 1995. After her retirement, Sally and Steve traveled, played golf and doted on their 5 grandchildren.
Sally battled Multiple Myeloma for many years and in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the International Myeloma Foundation (International Myeloma Foundation, Attn: Gift Processing, 12650 Riverside Drive, Suite 206, North Hollywood, CA 91607 or the website is supportMT.myeloma.org. At this time, no services are scheduled.