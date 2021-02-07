Sahuarita police are still searching for a man who went missing from his home Friday.
Manuel Campos, 78, was last seen Friday leaving his home in the 200 block of East Corte Rancho Dorada in Rancho Sahuarita.
He is 5-foot-4, 135 pounds and was last seen wearing a white and brown sweater, black pants and brown shoes. If you have any information, call 911 and reference case S210200201.
According to police, here is what the investigation has entailed thus far:
•Foot search and canvas of Mr. Campos’ neighborhood.
•Foot search of walking paths in the area and throughout Rancho Sahuarita.
•Search of nearby businesses.
•Contact with tribal/casino security (no sign of him there).
•Air search by drone on Saturday and FLIR (forward-looking infrared camera) search of the area Saturday night.
•Secondary search of walking paths and desert areas in Rancho Sahuarita by officers on quads.
•Border Patrol K-9 tracking dog search Saturday.
•Pima County Sheriff’s Department sent up a plane over the area on Saturday.
•They are doing additional searches Sunday and have called in extra officers.