The Animal League of Green Valley is looking for a dog who went missing the same day she was adopted.
Rylee, a 10-pound terrier mix, escaped her new family’s backyard on Tuesday near the 10th hole at Torres Blancas golf course. She’s described as scruffy looking and very timid. She will not bite, according to the Animal League.
Rylee originally came from a home with children and never really acclimated. She did great in foster care and was going into a permanent home. She shot through the slats in a fence about 1 p.m. Tuesday and has been missing since.
She has a pink harness and pink leash.
If you find her or have any information, call 520-223-3955.