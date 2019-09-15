RONALD FOCHT

Ronald Eugene Focht passed away Aug. 24, 2019 of natural causes at the family home in Green Valley, Arizona. Ron was born Aug. 18, 1932 in Spring Grove, IN to Lloyd and Helen Focht and is survived by his wife of 62 years, Martha. He was preceded in death by his brother.
He served four years in the U.S. Navy, and he and Martha spent several years in Germany where Ron was employed as an engineer for a U.S. commercial kitchen supplier. Upon returning to the U.S., the Fochts built a home in Georgia before moving to Green Valley where they enjoyed an active social life.
Ron is remembered as a good and generous friend and neighbor, avid golfer, talented wood craftsman, entertaining chef and adventurous photographer.
No services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made to charity of donor's choice.