Robert Meyer, 74, of Green Valley, Arizona, passed away on June 17, 2019 in
Phoenix, Arizona.
Rob was born in Sebastopol, California on June 13, 1945. He married Kathleen Schaefer on June 8, 1968 in Concord, California. After graduating from the University of San Francisco in June 1969, he and Kathie moved to Anchorage, Alaska. He worked as a Certified Public Accountant for several accounting firms in Anchorage until moving to Green Valley in 2014. He was a veteran, serving in the Marine Corps Reserves and Alaska Air National Guard.
Despite Rob’s many medical issues over the years, he shared a full and exciting life with his family and friends. He enjoyed riding his Harley with the American Legion Riders, off-roading in his Jeep, sky diving and camping. Prior to leaving Alaska, he was a board member for the Salvation Army and Life Alaska, he enjoyed piloting his Cessna 180 around the state to hunt and fish, and loved training and competing in field trials with his beloved Labrador retriever, Jessie. In Green Valley, Rob was a member of the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, served on the board of Community Water, and was Treasurer for the American Legion Riders, Post 66.
Rob is survived by Kathie, his wife of 51 years, daughter Jennifer, brother Patrick Rumley, his wife Elize and daughters Julia and Ellen.
A celebration of life will be held in Green Valley at 2 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2019, at the American Legion Post 66.
Memorials in Rob’s name may be made to Life Alaska, 235 E. 8th Ave., Anchorage, AK 99501 or the Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers, 601 N. La Canada, Green Valley, AZ 85614.