ROAD CLOSURES, RESTRICTIONS IN SAHUARITA
•La Cañada from W. Aliso Dr. (Pueblo Estates area) in Green Valley to W. Duval Mine Rd. in Sahuarita and continuing north to W. Via Santo Tomas in Sahuarita remains closed. The neighborhoods associated with W. Placita Tecolote Mesa, Gillingham Ave., and W. Hartley Dr. are restricted to residents only. South Camino de las Quintas is open. If La Cañada opens up, it may initially open up with one northbound and one southbound lane restricted on one side of the roadway separated by lane delineators.
•Old Nogales Hwy., also referred to as Continental Road, is closed from the 18500 block to E. Quail Crossing Blvd. Depending upon weather and other conditions, a portion of Old Nogales Hwy. at and south of E. Quail Crossing Blvd. may open Tuesday. This would allow north and southbound traffic south of E. Quail Crossing Blvd., but not north of Quail Crossing Boulevard. The road north of Quail Crossing Blvd. will require work throughout at least Wednesday.
POWER UPDATE FROM TEP
Duval Mine and La Canada
• Twenty-two 46kV poles and one 14kV pole down and need to be replaced as a result of the storm.
• We installed emergency cable to bring residential customers back into service Saturday morning.
• We expect to have other customers back in service Monday (today). These might include commercial customers, pumps and street lights.
Old Nogales and Quail Crossing
• Eighteen 138 kV poles south of Quail Crossing require replacement.
• We expected to have all customers back in service Monday (today).
All residential customers should be back in service at this point, although some commercial and other types of service points like wells or street lights might still be without service. TEP brought in additional crews to make repairs overnight and through the weekend.
No information yet on how many poles have been replaced. A total of 60 were damaged in the storm.