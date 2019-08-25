Paul Leary of Green Valley, Arizona, formerly of Foxboro, Massachusetts, passed away on July 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cathy; his son, Ian; Ian’s wife Chardonnay; and their children, Liam and Rowen, of Mill Valley, California.
Paul was born May 5, 1945 in Norwood, Massachusetts. He graduated from Foxboro H.S. He earned a B.A. from Middlebury College in 1967 and a M.A. from Brandeis University in 1981. He served in the Massachusetts National Guard during the Vietnam conflict.
Paul enjoyed playing and watching sports: tennis, softball, hockey, volleyball and cycling. He enjoyed talking with people we met while traveling to different places around the world. He liked playing the piano and singing for various groups.