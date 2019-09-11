PATRICIA A. SMITH

June 29, 1936 to Aug. 29, 2019
Patricia was born in Hannibal, Missouri, where she graduated from Hannibal High School. Survivors include son Steve, daughter-in-law Cathy, granddaughter Kristen Ashton (husband Cooper Ashton), grandson Eric Rothweiler, brother Joe Johnson, sister-in-law Susie Johnson, niece Kim Johnson, stepsons Warren, Rob and Charlie Smith, aunt Phyllis Brown, cousins Sherry Brown-Ryther and Barry Brown, plus many caring and loving friends.
Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband Barton W. Smith, parents Bill and Inez Johnson, and ex-husband Harold Rothweiler.
Patricia’s professional career spanned four decades, from the 1960s through the 1990s and included: positions in the retail banking industry in Bettendorf, Iowa and Casper, Wyoming; ownership and operation of a travel agency in Casper; and positions in United Airlines in both San Francisco and Denver.
Upon retiring in 1996, Mrs. Smith moved to Green Valley, Arizona where she remained until August 2019. At that time, diagnosis of terminal cancer resulted in a move to Boulder, Colorado where she lived out her final days surrounded by family and friends.
In her final days, she recounted the many aspects of her rich and full life. A remarkably private and strong person, she remained involved with decisions related to her personal affairs up to the end of her secular life.
Patricia was cremated in Boulder. There will be no formal services. Rather, her ashes will be placed in a location of her choice. If anyone so desires, please make donations in her name to the hospice of your choice.