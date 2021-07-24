A storm that tore through Green Valley and Sahuarita late Thursday affected area golf courses much like it did those two communities — some were hit hard, others escaped relatively unscathed.
Country Club of Green Valley took it on the chin far harder than the others.
More than 30 mature trees on the course dating back 20 to 50 years fell, maintenance superintendent Jose Suarez said.
There was damage to trees and landscaping on all 18 holes and some of its cart paths. The storm also took out several power lines that sustain the irrigation system, Suarez said.
He estimated it will cost $40,000 to $50,000 to remove the large downed trees.
“I’ve lived here for 18 years and never seen weather like this,” he said.
Here’s a rundown from other courses.
Haven Golf Course
“We’ve seen our fair share, that’s for sure,” said counter manager Steve Kirk, describing the damage.
He said 10 trees were down and there was “debris all over the place from trees.”
“It was a weird storm that came through, it wasn’t normal, flat winds,” Kirk said, adding that some trees were blown over, some were snapped off. They faced all directions.
Even with that, the course wasn’t closed Friday.
“We’re still playing golf and playing around the mess out there and staying out of maintenance’s way,” he said.
Quail Creek Country Club
The courses were open though golfers were restricted to the golf cart path because of flooding.
Canoa Ranch and Torres Blancas
Manager Mike Cochran said they lost about a half-dozen mature trees on each course.
San Ignacio
An employee said there were no restrictions Friday.
Desert Hills
Did not return a call Friday.