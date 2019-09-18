Mary Cartwright, 74, Green Valley, AZ, passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
Mary was an educator in Laramie County School District No. 1, teaching art at McCormick Jr high school and Central High School in Cheyenne for 33 years before her retirement in 2000. Mary moved with her husband to Green Valley, AZ in 2002, where she continued to teach art in her community and displayed her amazing work in many local galleries. She was an avid golfer and loved to travel to experience new and exotic places. Mary was a kind, compassionate, and caring woman for everyone she encountered. Her love of Art, her community, and her family made her an inspiration to all those around her.
Mary was loved deeply by her family and friends and will be greatly missed. Mary is survived by her husband Michael, sons Jeremy (Erin), Michael C. (Donna), Brad of Cheyenne; sisters Marjorie DeLeva (Ron) of California, and Nancy Zupence of Ft. Washakie, WY. Grandchildren Jaci, Archer, Brook, and Brent Larson. She was preceded in death by her parents
Private Family Services will be held.