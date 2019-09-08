MARY BETH MINKLEY

Mary Beth (nee Zingen) Born to Eternal Life on Aug. 6, 2019 in Green Valley, Arizona.
She is survived by her brother, Paul Zingen, and her four children, Edward Jon (Dawn) Weisto, Tiffany Eng, Tamara Braverman and Todd Weisto. Three grandsons Simon Eng, Erick Jon and Andrew Weisto.
Mary Beth was an educator who taught for almost 30 years in grades 2 through 8 in Wisconsin. She was an educational innovator, establishing the first extended year-round school in Wisconsin in 1995. Her school was named a 2000-2001 U.S. Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education. She earned her master’s degree and a Ph.D. in education, and ended her career as assistant superintendent of schools in Racine, Wisconsin. She retired in 2008 and moved to Green Valley, Arizona.
Her services will be held on Sept. 28, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at St. Frances-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 600 South La Canada Drive, Green Valley Arizona 85614. In lieu of flowers she requested donations to the St. Francis-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church Endowment Fund.