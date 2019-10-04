On Sept. 26, 2019, Marlene E. Lovell, wife of Cal Kemp and mother of John F. Benolken II, passed from this earth to be with her maker. Marlene was afflicted with Alzheimer’s Disease for the last 10 years of her life.
Born in Colome, South Dakota on Aug. 17, 1938, Marlene was the fourth child born (the first of three girls) to Charles and Leona Lovell.
Marlene had a remarkable life, accomplishing many things. After graduating from Smithland, Iowa High School, she worked for Mutual of Omaha for several years. She then moved to Denver, Colorado and joined United Airlines as a stewardess. Her roommate in stewardess school was Dottie Lamm, who later became the wife of the governor of Colorado, Dick Lamm. Marlene’s parties were always interesting with Dottie being one of the guests.
Marlene then married John F. Benolken of Omaha, Nebraska and they had a son, John F. Benolken II. They were divorced in 1965.
Marlene then moved back to Denver and attended the University of Colorado. Marlene graduated with a B.S. in English education. While attending CU, she worked in the remake of Stagecoach as a stand-in for Stephanie Powers. She made friends with one of the stars, Bing Crosby, because her former father-in-law had been his roommate at Gonzaga. Marlene also worked as a John Robert Powers model while attending CU. She then attended Denver University and earned a Master’s Degree in library science. She worked for Cherry Creek Schools for 20 years as a librarian media specialist, retiring in 1991.
In 1991, Marlene, Cal and son, John, moved to Green Valley. After a year, Marlene returned to teaching at the Tucson Unified School District. She taught at Sahuaro and Santa Rita high schools for five years. She retired again in 1998.
Marlene loved to travel. She took her father to England in 1981 where they discovered a long lost cousin, Percy Lovell, in Wedmore. Marlene and Cal traveled all over the world to more than 60 countries. Marlene’s favorite country, of course, was England, the home of her ancestors. Her great-grandfather was born there in Wedmore. After Marlene and Cal were married in 1980, they had a blessing ceremony at the Anglican Church in Wedmore, her family’s ancestral church. There were no attendees at the ceremony, but there were many ancestors outside in the cemetery.
A member of the DAR, Marlene was also an avid genealogist and was registered with the National Genealogical Society. She wrote a book about her family (400-plus pages) in 2001. She had been compiling research for over 25 years. She was active in the Green Valley Genealogy Society and was on the board of the Joyner-Green Valley Library. She was also a member of the Green Valley Country Club for more than 25 years.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Cal Kemp, and her son, John F. Benolken II. She is also survived by her sister, Delores Kay Biggerstaff (Don) and their four children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also, she is survived by sister, Gae McDonald (Jim). Her brothers, Skip, Buzz and John preceded her in passing. Skip also had Alzheimer’s. She is also survived by her cousin, Chuck McLinn (Doris), a neighbor in Green Valley.
Should you wish to honor Marlene’s memory, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.