LOIS B. MEINERT (BRUMM)

Lois was born in Bellevue, Pennsylvania 95 years ago and was called home by her Heavenly Father on Sept. 9, 2019.
Lois grew up in West View, Pa., one of three children of Louis and Gertrude Brumm. Lois married H.W. (Bill) Meinert on March 8, 1947 and moved to Birmingham, Mich. She was active at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Birmingham where Lois served as the librarian and taught preschool. Bill and Lois had enjoyed rock and mineral collecting since 1957. Both were involved in the Michigan Mineralogical Society.
After Bill’s retirement in 1988, they moved to Green Valley, AZ, where they were active in the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior, where Lois worked in the church library. Both were active in the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show.
Lois is predeceased by her husband, Bill, in 2010; her son, Bruce, in 2006; and her brother, Robert, in 2013. Lois is survived by her brother, Wayne Brumm and his wife, Karen; her daughter-in-law, Ellen Wetherington, of Bellville, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Lutheran Church of the Risen Savior are appreciated.