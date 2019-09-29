LEONARD F. JANKA

Leonard was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 21, 1930 and made his transition in Green Valley, AZ on Sept. 10, 2019 just short of his 89th birthday. He was affectionately called Lenny by his sister Rosemary and his uncles, whom were all raised by their grandparents on the family farm in Portage County, Ohio.
Growing up, Len played all-star basketball and football at Freedom High School. He spent many hours at the local roller-skating rink, where he met and fell in love with Norma Levingood. They married in 1950 and raised 3 daughters and 1 son. Len served 4 years as a Staff Sargent in the U.S. Air Force 3499th Mobile Training Squadron at Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois.
In 1958, Len and Norma moved their family to Phoenix, Arizona where he earned his bachelor of science degree at Arizona State University. He had a rewarding 30-year career as a Senior Project Engineer for the Salt River Project. After 55 years of marriage, Len was preceded in death by his wife Norma in October 2005.
In 2006, Len visited Green Valley, where he met Flori McCluney, his loving partner of 13 years. He moved to Green Valley; joined the BPOE Elks Club and became active with Green Valley Recreation (GVR) where he enjoyed playing shuffleboard, bowling, square dancing, Pinochle and other card games. In recent years he was a medalist in the Southern Arizona Senior games.
Len is survived by his sister, Rosemary Chalker and her family; his partner, Flori McCluney; his children Richard Janka (Maria), Diane Kay Moore, Debora Shumard (Roger McCutcheon), Denise Moore (Keith), his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many relatives in Ohio, and stepchildren, Michael, Cliff, and Melissa McCluney.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Len’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or Hospice Family Care of Green Valley. A private memorial service will be held at a later time.