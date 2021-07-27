Here is the latest from TEP on the power pole replacement and other issues, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday.
How many poles were damaged and when will they be replaced?
Last week's storm damaged 60 poles throughout TEP’s service territory, and 46 of them were located in the Green Valley/Sahuarita area. Here's a summary of the damage and TEP repair efforts. All of the damaged poles have been replaced at this point, but critical additional repair work continues.
• On La Canada, from just south of Camino Suenos de Sahuarita (roughly south of Anamax Mine Road) to just north of Aliso Dr. (south of Duval Road; entrance to Pueblo Estates mobile home community), we replaced 20 46 kV poles and one 14kV pole. Two other 46kV poles were found leaning and required reinforcement.
• On Old Nogales Highway from north of Quail Crossing Blvd. to about where Quail Creek Parkway might extend across Nogales Highway, near the airgun range, we replaced 18 138 kV poles
How many are back up?
All the replacement 138 kv and 46 kV poles have been installed, but critical repair work continues. For example, TEP is still replacing transformers and completing repairs to riser poles (the gray poles that extend down from overhead lines to interconnect with underground lines).
What is the schedule for repairs this week?
The repair work will continue Tuesday. TEP hopes to have all major repairs complete by Wednesday, when we can focus on clean-up efforts. Field crews will complete work sooner, if possible.
How many customers are out? Are they commercial or residential? Where are they?
All residential customers have been back in service for some time. Only about a half-dozen commercial and other types of customers (street lights, water wells, etc.) remain out of service. Those outages are associated with the two large work sites described above.