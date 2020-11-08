Ken Bottemiller lived his last years happily among friends and family in Green Valley before a history of coronary disease struck suddenly on Oct. 27, 2020. He was 68.
A transplant from the Pacific Northwest, he discovered here a passion for volunteerism, exploring the Southwest and other locales, and making new acquaintances.
His Air Force career, including stints as a missileer and in OSI, then teaching public school, fit well with guiding tours at Titan Missile Museum and as a proud member of Pima County Sheriff’s Auxiliary.
Survivors include wife Kitty, also of GV; mother, three sisters, daughter, son; three grandchildren, and extended family.
Kudos to emergency-response and hospital teams for helping work to save Ken; countless neighbors and other community members selflessly offering moral support. You’re beyond awesome!
A celebration of life is anticipated post-pandemic. The family suggests remembrances in Ken’s honor to Green Valley Sheriff’s Auxiliary (601 N. La Canada Dr, GV AZ 85614, Attn: Commander), or considering to serve with the organization to help keep Green Valley a safer place.