John Ross Lawrence, age 95, formerly of Troy, MI and Green Valley, AZ. Passed away on Aug. 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lillian. Dear father of Jon (Doreen). Loving Grandfather of Elizabeth (Vesselin) Vassilev and Catherine (Michael) Lackaye. Great-grandfather of Dylan, Mary, and Edward Lackaye and Alexander and Jon Vassilev. Dear brother of Joan (Robert) Huff and Peter and Frederick (Sharon) Lawrence. Predeceased by his parents, John and Helen Lawrence, and brothers.
John was a proud Navy Veteran of WWII. John was an art director in Detroit before his retirement. He was a fantastic artist and woodcarver.
Celebration of life Sept. 21, 2019. Inurnment at Great Lakes National Cemetery Oct.7, 2019. Contact Jon Lawrence, jonrlawrence@yahoo.com