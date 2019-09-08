Joe Cortez, born Dec. 21, 1930, passed away Aug. 31, 2019. Born in Los Animas Colorado to Adelido and Margarita Cortez.
Preceding him in death are two sisters, two stepsisters and one stepbrother.
Joe proudly served in the Army/Air Force for 20 years. After his retirement from serving his country, he worked for the IRS and the V.A. Hospital. Later he became a teacher's aide, where he loved working with children.
Joe and his wife Lita enjoyed full-time RVing for 10 years. They settled in Green Valley for the last 21 years.
Surviving him are his wife of 43 years, Manuelita (Lita) Cortez; his stepsons David and wife Lori Garcia, and Sam and wife Lisa Garcia, and his stepdaughter Ann Byrne and husband Curtis, whom he was happy to call his own. Joe was very proud of his 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grand children, and one great-great-grandson. Also surviving are his service dog (Mihito) and Freddy.
He will be greatly missed and is loved by many.
Memorial services are pending.