James Theodore McManus, a long-term resident of Green Valley, Arizona, and formerly of Detroit, Troy, and Au Train, Michigan, passed peacefully of natural causes at the age of 91 on Aug. 16, 2019 in Tucson.
Jim was born in Detroit in 1928 and was the youngest and last surviving child of six. He was a talented athlete who excelled at basketball and football at St. Charles High School in Detroit, graduating in 1946. After high school he attended the banking college at the University of Wisconsin, and worked at the National Bank of Detroit for over 30 years, retiring as a vice president.
He and the love of his life, Marion Margaret, retired to Au Train in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where Jim consulted for the First National Bank in Marquette for many years before they moved to Green Valley in 1989.
Jim was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish in Green Valley for 29 years. He was a past treasurer of the local Knights of Columbus chapter, and was active in many other Parish organizations. He had a great love of the outdoors and spent much of his leisure time gardening and beautifying his properties for the pleasure of Marion, whom he was married to for 64 years before losing her to ALS in 2013.
Jim is survived by his 3 remaining sons, Kevin, Brian and Patrick (son Terry passed in 2018), and his combined 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Jim is now with his love Marion in heaven, where they will be together forever! The family is planning a gathering in Michigan to celebrate the lives of both Jim and Marion in the future!