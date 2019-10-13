Herbert A. Graffweg passed away peacefully on Sept. 25, 2019, with family by his side. Born in 1932, Herb grew up in the Bronx, NYC. He studied and received his Mechanical Engineering degree from Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, New Jersey. During this time, he met and married his first wife, Melva. They raised five children — Steve, Susan, Stacey, Sheri, and Sally — on a small farm (with many fantastic memories), in New Jersey. He worked for the Bell System in NYC.
In 1977, after visiting family in Chester, CA, Herb and Mel decided to move there. They built their family home and built and operated a restaurant, the Knotbumper. Herb also passed his Civil Engineering exam in California and designed homes in and around Lake Almanor and Chester. Upon retirement, Herb and Mel bought a home in Green Valley, AZ. They split their time between Green Valley and Oregon and Washington.
After 53 years of marriage, Mel passed away in Oregon in October 2008. With winter approaching, Herb came to his home in Green Valley. It was here he was blessed to meet and marry his second wife, Patricia Kofal. Pat's sons, Kevin, Mike and Jon, heartily welcomed Herb into their lives. Together Pat and Herb have eight children, 18 grandchildren, and seven great- grandchildren.
Pat and Herb shared over 10 years together traveling, dancing, playing bridge and gin, volunteering, doing puzzles, reading, watching Fox News and Herb's beloved Yankees, and sharing time with their families and numerous friends.
Herb will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was an amazing and loving dad and husband. He was smart, funny, ingenious, adventurous, hard working and, above all, generous, gentle and kind. And so brave right to the end. We have peace knowing he lived a good and happy life. We are so fortunate to have been a part of it.
A memorial service will be held in February at La Posada Retirement Community in Green Valley, AZ.