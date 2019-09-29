The Life Celebration for Lt. Col. H.L. "Rich" Richey will be held on Oct. 5, 2019 at the American Legion, Post 66, 1500 West Duval Mine Road, at 10 am. Please join friends and family to share our thoughts and joy in his wonderful life.
