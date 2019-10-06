It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of Glenn Robertson on Sept. 23, 2019, with his wife Carol by his side. Glenn is survived by his sons Derrik (Janice), Darrin (Wendy), and David (Jacquie), his stepchildren Greg (Rita), DaIyce (Joe), Colin (Lynn), Tony (Mel), Trina (Steve) and Vince.
He will be missed dearly by his 15 grandchildren: Bradley, Mark, Kevin, Michael, Sydney, Christian, Jenna, Blake, Holly, Andy, Christopher, Adam, Monique, Jackson and Zoe and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Glenn is also survived by his brother Bill (Jeanine) and his two sisters Kathryn and Leah (Don).
Glenn was predeceased by his parents Stewart and Agnes Robertson, his sister Evelyn and his wife Joan.
Glenn was an avid golfer who had many friends and a full social life. Glenn always lived life to the fullest and loved with all his heart. Pop recently expressed that he had a good life and was ready to go.
There will be two Celebrations of Life, one in Green Valley, Arizona at Desert Hills Golf Club, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m., and one in Vancouver, B.C., in December.
Those who were privileged to know and love Pop would agree that he would not want tears and sadness. He would want us to fill a glass with Chardonnay in his honor and remember him with laughter and joy.