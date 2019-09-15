On Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, George "Fred" Dillemuth III, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 52. Fred was born Nov. 20, 1966, in Santa Rosa, CA to George F. Dillemuth Jr. and Cecilia Kelley Dillemuth (Zuspan).
Fred had a busy childhood with Catholic school and time on swim team. He graduated Bellarmine College Preparatory school in 1985. In 1986, he joined the U.S. Navy. He served 20 years, mostly in San Diego, retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. While on active duty, he completed his bachelor's degree in Electronic Systems Technology from Southern Illinois University.
Upon retirement, the family moved to Sahuarita, AZ. He later went on to complete a master's degree in Computer Science from the University of Phoenix. In 2006, he was hired by Cox Communications in Field Services.
On March 7, 1998, he married Amy Joanne Banks. They were blessed with three amazing children: Katherine, Annika, and Thomas. Fred was not one to sit idle. His passions included cycling, surfing, and skiing. Fred never knew a stranger and loved to interact with everyone — young and old alike.
Fred was preceded in death by his mother, Cecilia. He is survived by his wife, Amy, his three children, his father, stepmother Kristina, sisters Kelley (Rob) Gustafson, Mia (Christian) Dillemuth-Forsstrom, brother Kristian (Vanessa) Dillemuth, his grandmother, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many loved ones including the family he chose and the communities he served.
Services were held at Our Lady of the Valley Church on Sept. 6, 2019.