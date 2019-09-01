Frederick Edmund Steinbach passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 16, 2019 in Green Valley, AZ. He lived 98 busy and fun-loving years. Fred was born in Minneapolis, MN on March 25, 1921 to Frederick and Ruth Steinbach.
Growing up he joined the Boy Scouts. His Eagle Scout training so positively influenced him that later he volunteered 11 years to foster and grow Troop 123 in Edina, MN. As a youth, the YMCA also played a large role in his activities. This led to 12 years of service on the board of The Plymouth Christian Youth Center in Minneapolis. At a part-time job in a bakery he met the love of this life, Doris Hegg They were married in 1944. He once said, “It was the best decision of my life!” They shared 67 incredible years together.
Fred was a WWII veteran in the Office of Strategic Services. He graduated from the University of MN in 1947 in business and accounting, which served him well in his 37 year career with Cargill, Inc. This work spanned the era from handwritten account ledgers to computers and positions from an accountant to a controller.
Fred knew how to make friends and how to keep them. Often this happened through his volunteer work. Beta, Chi, Beta, Shepherd of the Hill Lutheran Church, Valley Presbyterian Church, the Sheriff Auxiliary Volunteers, Friends In Deed, AARP’s volunteer income tax preparation and his favorite, The Santa Cruz Valley Car Nuts.
Fred and Doris retired in 1984 to Green Valley, AZ and The North Shore in MN. His passion was collecting antique cars and having adventures with his 3 children, Gary, from Durango; Barb, in Salt Lake City; their spouses; and Bruce from Minneapolis. They added 4 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren to the fun. Dad, we’re glad you’re with mom in heaven now and we hope they have chocolate ice cream there!
A memorial service has been planned for 2 p.m. at Valley Presbyterian Church in Green Valley on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Memorials may be given to Shepherd of the Hills in Edina, MN or
The Plymouth Christian Youth Center in Minneapolis, MN.