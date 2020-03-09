A Pima County resident has been diagnosed with coronavirus, officials announced Monday.
LOCAL, STATE, NATIONAL RESOURCES: CLICK HERE
The person, who lives in unincorporated Pima County, had been traveling in an area “with community spread of the virus” and didn’t need hospitalization, according to county officials. It’s the first case in Pima County and the sixth in Arizona. There have been no deaths.
The Pima County resident is not seriously ill, has been cooperative with public health officials and is in isolation at home, according to the county.
“This does not change Pima County’s approach as discussed in the press conference earlier today. We have been preparing for this for several weeks. We are not recommending closing schools or cancelling events,” said Dr. Bob England, Director of the Pima County Health Department. “We know that most people who have gotten COVID-19 have mild symptoms and we ask that you stay home if you are sick. Those most at risk for developing severe complications from COVID-19 are older adults and those with existing chronic health conditions.”
Book festival canceled
The announcement came about an hour after it was announced that the Tucson Festival of Books has been canceled after more than 100 authors pulled out, several citing coronavirus, according to The Arizona Daily Star, which puts on the event. The event is one of the biggest book festivals in the nation, drawing about 100,000 people to the University of Arizona campus. It was scheduled for this weekend.
That news prompted the cancellation of a talk by author Chris Enss at La Posada on Wednesday. Enss was traveling to the area for the book festival.
On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar announced he placed himself under quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the coronavirus.
“I have been informed that during the CPAC conference members of my staff and I came into contact with an individual who has since tested positive for, and is hospitalized for, COVID-19," Gosar said in a statement. "I was with the individual for an extended period of time, and we shook hands several times."
Stop the spread
The best ways to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, are to:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then immediately throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.