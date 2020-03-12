Concerns over the spread of coronavirus have led to the cancellation of events across the state, including Fiesta Sahuarita on March 28 and an arts festival this weekend in Sahuarita.
Mayor Tom Murphy said the decision came after a regional phone call with several municipalities. Marana, Oro Valley and Tucson also are curtailing events that draw crowds.
Sahuarita, which also canceled the March 19 Tunes Around Town at Anamax Bark Park, said it is canceling any permits for public gatherings of more than 50 people through April 1, when it will reassess the situation.
Also Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill that will allocate $55 million to combat coronavirus in the state. The state also will get $12 million from the federal government.
As of Thursday, there were nine cases of coronavirus in the state and no deaths. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 115 people have been tested for the virus in Arizona with 82 of those being ruled out; 24 cases are pending.
Nationwide as of Thursday, there were 1,215 cases and 36 deaths from 42 states and the District of Columbia, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Other news reports put the death toll as high as 41.
Latest news
•La Posada on Thursday announced it is canceling all public gatherings on the campus through March, including The Farmers Market, Concerts for a Better Community at Posada Java and performing arts shows. According to a statement, “We may need to close Posada Java and the Vensel Treasure Shoppe should this infection show up in our area.”
•The Community Performance and Art Center in Green Valley said no artists have canceled shows and they will keep with their doors open.
•Continental School has canceled its annual Washington, D.C., trip for eighth-graders. Superintendent Roxana Rico said it will be rescheduled for summer.
•Green Valley Village canceled its 7th Annual Chili Cook-Off on March 26.
•The City of Tucson announced Thursday that it was suspended all meetings of boards, committees and commissions, and will not issue special events permits for gatherings of more than 50 people. It also suspended out-of-city travel for employees.
•The Sarver Heart Center lecture scheduled for March 19 by Dr. Peter Ott on heart rhythm disorders has been cancelled.
•Pima Community College followed the lead of the University of Arizona, Northern Arizona University, Grand Canyon University and Arizona State in moving to online instruction where possible. It also announced an extension of spring break by two days and said all community events on its campuses are canceled or postponed.
•The Tucson Roadrunners hockey and Tucson Sugar Skulls of the Indoor Football League suspended their seasons.
•The 2020 Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair is canceled. It had been scheduled March 20-22.
•All performances of Tucson Symphony Orchestra from March 13-31 are suspended.
•Cyclovia Tucson set for March 29 is canceled.
•The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has canceled all services worldwide.
