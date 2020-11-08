Donald T. Clark, 86, passed away on Oct. 8, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. He was the proud father of the late Dana Clark, Terry Zerr, Dean Clark and Jeff Clark.
The son of Alfred and Cathrine Clark, Don was born at home in St. Louis, MO, and lived in Indio, CA in retirement until moving to Green Valley, AZ. He was an Army veteran and served his country shortly after the Korean War. Don worked at McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis as a purchasing professional until he retired and had a degree in Business Administration from Washington University.
Dad had a love for his artwork, dance and the beauty of the desert. His unique character and passion will be deeply missed. As dad would often quote, “Time and tide wait for no man”.
A Facebook memorial page (Donald T. Clark) https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057358203173 has been set up in his honor and any stories or photos would really be appreciated as the family grieves the loss of our father.