DONALD R. (POPPY) VOSBURG

Donald Robert Vosburg, 94, walked on to his maker on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at 10 p.m. Don was a resident of Amber Lights Assisted Living in Tucson, Arizona, with his wife Viola Johnson.
Don was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Feb. 27, 1925, to Hilda (Roof) and Dean Morrison Vosburg. He grew up with his brother Kenneth Vosburg in Wauwatosa, WI, a small town immediately west of Milwaukee. After high school in Wauwatosa, he served in the Army Signal Corps in Europe, surviving the Battle of the Bulge when he was only 19 years old. He attended college at University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee earning a B.A. in business. He worked for many years as a salesman for Master Lock Corporation, retiring in 1980. In 1950, he married Virginia Mae Miller, and upon her death, married Marion Unruh in 1975. He and Marion lived for many years in Green Valley, AZ. After Marion’s passing, he married Viola Johnson on June 16, 2002, and lived the remainder of his life in Tucson, AZ.
Don was eclectic and intrigued by so many things. He was an American history buff, particularly interested in WWII and Winston Churchill. He loved Churchill quotes. His favorite was “If you’re going through hell, keep going.” He read Shakespeare, and was an active member of the Brown Deer Theater Group, performing in “The Mouse that Roared” and many other plays. He was an avid reader, and was quite taken with Thor Heyerdahl. He was also a beautiful dancer, as a result of his first wife being an instructor at Arthur Murray Dance Studio. One of his favorite musicians was Fats Waller.
Don is survived by his wife Viola Johnson, his daughter Janice Vosburg (Steve Luther) of New Mexico, stepchildren Barry Unruh (Florence) of Grass Valley, CA; Donald Unruh (Sue) of New Berlin, WI; Diane Gleason (Gene) of Tucson, AZ; Julie Lockwood (Greg) of Fayetteville, OH; Jana Rezucha (Ivan) of Fort Collins, CO; Lynn Brown ( Michael) of New Castle, CO, Laura Adcock (Michael) of Silver City, NM; Tami Johnson (Adolf Brown) of Bali, Indonesia; step-grandchildren Melissa Unruh and Julian Brown, as well as several great-grandchildren, and his well-loved cats, Abby and Anny.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wives Virginia and Marion, an adored son Steven Donald Vosburg (Elizabeth Anderson); his brother Kenneth, and two cats Poco and Loco.
A memorial service for Don is planned for Oct. 24, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in the garden memorial, at 7570 N. Thornydale Road in Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Marana Food Bank in Don’s name.