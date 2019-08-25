Debra passed away July 5, 2019, at Northern Nevada Hospital in Reno, NV. A resident of Green Valley, AZ, she was born to Earl and Wilma Hatter on Jan. 28, 1958 in Tucson, AZ. She was a graduate of Sunnyside High in Tucson in 1976.
Debra is survived by her mother Wilma, brothers Michael and Bruce, her sons Andrew, Christopher and Edward (Lalo), her daughters Jennifer and Nicole, 10 grandchildren, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Debra was predeceased by her father Earl, uncles Sidney and Theodore, and her grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.